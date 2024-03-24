HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.83. 75,580,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

