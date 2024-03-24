HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.83. 607,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

