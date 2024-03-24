HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,188 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,258 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIQ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $34.01. 530,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.06 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.