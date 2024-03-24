HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.98. 26,169,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

