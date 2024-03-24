HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 258 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,586,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,387,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

