HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,732 Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.19% of Global X E-Commerce ETF worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EBIZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

