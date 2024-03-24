Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $50.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,823 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

