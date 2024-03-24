Helen Stephens Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BATS:JMUB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.79. 152,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

