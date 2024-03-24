Helen Stephens Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 2,624,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,625. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

