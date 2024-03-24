Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $12.29 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. 775,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

