Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. 421,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,920. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.