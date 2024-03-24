Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.08. 812,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

