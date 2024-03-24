Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 272,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

