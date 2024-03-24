Helen Stephens Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 315,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 39,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFNM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,267. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

