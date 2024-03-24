Helen Stephens Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 687,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,384,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. 8,579,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

