Helen Stephens Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JCPB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.57. 540,481 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.