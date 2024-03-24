Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 10,147 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Helen Stephens Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 85,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,941. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

