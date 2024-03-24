HI Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $298,761.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0005541 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $248,412.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

