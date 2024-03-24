Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires 2,600 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.68. 449,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,409. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.