Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires 3,291 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 791.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.5% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,826,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.30. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

