Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys 7,094 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4,172.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Corteva by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after buying an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,973. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

