Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys 90 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWO stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,939. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

