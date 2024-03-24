Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases 277 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.23. 2,024,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.66 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.51.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

