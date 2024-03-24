Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Reduces Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp accounts for 5.0% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN owned about 1.60% of Horizon Bancorp worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

HBNC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 122,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,255. The company has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

