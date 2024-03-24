Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Blackstone Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE:BX traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.86. 2,072,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
