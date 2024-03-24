Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 1,124 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in PPL were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.08. 4,445,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

