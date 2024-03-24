Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 649 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.95. 2,374,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,474. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

