Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Humacyte Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.53. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Earnings History for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

