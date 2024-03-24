Hxro (HXRO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,316.02

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $56.91 million and approximately $16,316.02 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.