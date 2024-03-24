International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

