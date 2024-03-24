Internet Computer Price Reaches $16.62 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $16.62 or 0.00024993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.67 billion and approximately $372.79 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00084020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00017531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,298,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,276,873 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.