IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $19.85 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003673 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

