iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
