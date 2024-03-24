iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.7% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The firm has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.