iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,258,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. 8,359,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

