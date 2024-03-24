iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 323.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,683,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 355,527 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 100,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,832,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,580,424. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

