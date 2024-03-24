iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 160.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 66,266 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 79,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,355,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,256,012. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.