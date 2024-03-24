iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 4.19% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,254,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.69. 2,024,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

