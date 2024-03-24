iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 29,831.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 4.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $175.99. 1,125,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,033. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $177.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average of $160.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

