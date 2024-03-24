iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,594,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 275,321 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

