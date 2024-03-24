JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 1.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,437,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,018. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.