JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for approximately 1.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.18. 3,414,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

