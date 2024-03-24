JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,030 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 116,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 41,637 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,999,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.10. 1,821,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.