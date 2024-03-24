JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 2.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,326 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $169.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $171.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

