JCIC Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.0 %

BMO stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. 317,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,296. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.