JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. 18,601,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,712,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

