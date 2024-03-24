JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 354 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 92,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,798. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

