JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 783 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 3.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $99.38. 458,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $102.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.