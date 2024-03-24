Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $2,258.08 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007537 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00016010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,663.34 or 0.99873923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011853 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00152028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00221088 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $110,385.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.