Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $21.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00024993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00017531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

